BRIEF-Legg Mason says CEO Joseph Sullivan's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.9 million
* CEO Joseph Sullivan's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $10.2 million for FY 2016 - SEC filing
March 28 Norfolk Southern Corp:
* On March 23, 2017, Bradway notified corporation of his decision not to stand for re-election
* Board confirmed on March 27, that Robert Bradway would not stand for re-election as director at co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* On March 28, 2017, board amended bylaws to decrease number of directors from 13 to 12 - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nItwxG) Further company coverage:
* CEO Joseph Sullivan's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $10.2 million for FY 2016 - SEC filing
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds Nokia CEO and BT customer comments)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai