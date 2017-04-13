April 13 Noront Resources Ltd

* Noront Resources Ltd - Has signed an exploration and project advancement agreement with Marten Falls First Nation

* Noront Resources Ltd - As part of agreement, and by fulfilling certain obligations and arrangements, MFFN becomes a shareholder of noront resources

* Noront Resources Ltd - Company has agreed to issue 311,111 shares of Noront stock valued at $0.225 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: