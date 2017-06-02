BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
June 2 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat announces investment Canada notice regarding proposed acquisition by hytera communications co., ltd.
* Norsat International inc says notice satisfies investment canada act condition for closing of acquisition of Norsat by Hytera
* Norsat International - certain additional regulatory, securityholder approvals still required; if obtained, transaction expected to close in q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadcom backs away from $20 billion bid for Toshiba chip business - CNBC, citing sources Source text - http://cnb.cx/2sQbqMT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.