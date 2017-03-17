March 17 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat announces receipt of new indication of interest
* Norsat International Inc - board will consider and
evaluate non-binding indication of interest from privet as part
of this ongoing process
* Norsat International Inc - board, together with company's
financial advisors and legal counsel, has been reviewing various
strategic alternatives
* Norsat International Inc - has recently received a new
indication of interest from Privet Fund Management Llp
