BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat enters into amended definitive agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for $11.50 per share
* Norsat International Inc - proposed transaction values Norsat at an equity value of approximately $70.6 million
* Norsat International Inc - independent directors have unanimously determined that arrangement is in best interests of Norsat
* Norsat International - entered amended arrangement deal with Hytera Project Corp pursuant to which Hytera will buy Norsat for $11.50 in in cash/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Group Inc - in transaction, TBK bank will purchase approximately $100 million in loans and assume approximately $168 million in deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kuuhubb Inc - has secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of finnish lifestyle application company sumoing oy