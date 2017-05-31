May 31 Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat enters into amended definitive agreement with Hytera communications co., ltd. To be acquired for $11.25 usd per share

* Norsat international inc says proposed transaction values Norsat at an equity value of approximately $69 million usd

* Norsat international inc - ‍transaction has unanimous support of Norsat's independent directors​

* Norsat International Inc - amended ‍arrangement agreement provides for customary non-solicitation provisions, with "fiduciary out" provisions​

* Norsat - ‍"fiduciary out" provisions allow co to terminate agreement in certain circumstances, subject to payment of termination fee of $2.5 million