BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 27 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat International Inc - transaction has unanimous support of norsat's independent directors.
* Norsat International Inc - enters into definitive agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for $10.25 USD per share
* Norsat International Inc - proposed transaction values norsat at an equity value of approximately $62 million usd
* Norsat enters into definitive agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for $10.25 USD per share
* Norsat International Inc - transaction will have a termination fee of $2.0 million
* Norsat International - arrangement agreement provides for, among other things, customary non-solicitation provisions, with "fiduciary out" provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.