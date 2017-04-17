April 17 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat International - recently received non-binding
proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC to buy co for cash
consideration of US$11.00 per share
* Norsat International - received an unsolicited,
conditional, non-binding proposal from privet fund to acquire co
for cash consideration of $11.00 per share
* Norsat International Inc- board of directors has
constituted a special committee of board to review and consider
privet fund management's proposal
* Norsat international inc - at this time board has not
changed its recommendation regarding pending transaction with
hytera
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: