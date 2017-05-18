May 18 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet
Fund Management LLC
* Norsat International Inc - special committee has reviewed
and considered an updated unsolicited acquisition proposal from
Privet Fund Management
* Norsat International Inc - updated unsolicited proposal
from privet fund management is to acquire co for cash
consideration of US$11.00 per share
* Norsat International - independent directors determined
Privet proposal constitutes "superior proposal" as defined in
arrangement agreement with Hytera
