May 15 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal
from Privet Fund Management Llc
* Norsat International-received updated unsolicited,
proposal from Privet Fund Management to acquire co for cash
consideration of US$11.00 per share
* Privet proposal is not subject to any due diligence or
financing conditions
* Norsat International - privet indicated it is prepared to
sign agreement on non-financial terms and conditions identical
to agreement with Hytera
* Norsat International- special committee comprising all
independent directors of board will review, consider if Privet
proposal is a "superior proposal"
