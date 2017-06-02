BRIEF-KVH Industries files for mixed shelf of upto $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing
June 2 Norske Skogindustrier Asa:
* Norske skogindustrier asa says launches a recapitalization transaction that will significantly reduce group's debt level
* Norske skogindustrier asa says transaction proposal consists of a maturity extension of eur 290 million ssn from 2019 to 2021,
* successful transaction will pro forma reduce total debt inclusive perpetual notes from nok 8.7 billion to around nok 4.2 billion
* Norske skogindustrier asa says proposal includes exchange of all unsecured bonds and perpetual notes into equity
* Transaction will improve group's book equity to approximately nok 3.5 billion
* Norske skogindustrier asa says proposal includes rights issue raising up to eur 70 million in new money to finance group's planned projects
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial
