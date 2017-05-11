BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Nortech Systems Inc:
* Nortech systems reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 sales $28.3 million versus $29 million
* Nortech systems inc - "expect company's facilities in china and mexico to post significant revenue growth in 2017"
* Nortech systems inc - "by end of q1, backlog had rebounded nicely across our three core markets, rising 15 percent overall"
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros