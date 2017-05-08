BRIEF-Botswana Metals updates regarding BCL Ltd
* Has been advised by KPMG Botswana that High Court Of Botswana placed BCL Limited into final liquidation at the hearing
May 8 Nortel Canada
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
* Nortel Canada - Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement act plan also became effective on May 8, 2017
MUMBAI, June 17 Lanco Infratech Ltd confirmed on Saturday that India's central bank had directed the company's lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process under the country's bankruptcy laws.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, on Friday won a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, after its bid of 823 million reais ($250 million)was approved by creditors, Raízen said in a securities filing.