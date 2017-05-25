BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North american energy partners announces tsx approval to increase ncib share purchases and amendment to dividend record date
* North american energy partners inc - is now authorized to acquire an aggregate of 2.7 million common shares under its ncib as of june 1, 2017
* North american energy-tsx approved increase to number of shares co is authorized to purchase under its ncib, commencing june 1 2017, by 838,119 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.