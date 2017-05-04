May 4 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.07
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to C$44.3 million
* North American Palladium Ltd - Qtrly mill production of
40,252 ounces of payable palladium was comparable to 40,216
payable ounces produced in q1 2016
* North American Palladium Ltd - Company's previous 2017
guidance of Palladium production remains unchanged
* Qtrly palladium sales of 33,297 ounces versus sales of
37,768 ounces
* All in sustaining cost for second half of 2017 is expected
to drop to $550-560 per ounce
* North American Palladium Ltd - Conversion of underground
mining operations to sls mining method is expected to be
complete by mid-year
* North American Palladium Ltd - AISC for second half of
2017 is expected to drop to $550-560 per ounce
