June 19 North American Palladium Ltd:

* North American Palladium announces filing of final base shelf prospectus, proposed marketed offering of flow-through shares and common shares and proposed amendment to credit facility

* North American Palladium - file draft prospectus supplement to shelf prospectus in connection a proposed marketed offering of about $40 million common shares

* North American Palladium - intends to use net proceeds for repayment of portion of indebtedness owing to Brookfield Capital Partners, Bank Of Nova Scotia

* North American Palladium - will file draft prospectus supplement to shelf prospectus in connection with offering about$10 million "flow-through" common shares

* North American Palladium - amendment of its existing credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia to extend maturity from December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018