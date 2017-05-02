BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 North Arrow Minerals Inc-
* North Arrow announces non-brokered c$5 million private placement financing
* Company has arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million units at a price of c$0.25 per unit
* North Arrow Minerals- net proceeds of private placement will be used to fund continued evaluation of north arrow's canadian diamond exploration properties
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.