May 2 North Arrow Minerals Inc-

* North Arrow announces non-brokered c$5 million private placement financing

* Company has arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million units at a price of c$0.25 per unit

* North Arrow Minerals- net proceeds of private placement will be used to fund continued evaluation of north arrow's canadian diamond exploration properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: