UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 North West Company Inc:
* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend
* Q4 sales C$480.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors have declared a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.2% per share
* Excluding foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 2.5% and were up 1.5% on a same store basis in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources