BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 23.8 million yuan ($3.45 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 384.4 million yuan year ago
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund vitamin C production project
* Says it plans to invest 130 million yuan in technology upgrade in 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2na91ea; bit.ly/2nDlUcp; bit.ly/2nJdXTz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
