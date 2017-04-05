April 5 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 23.8 million yuan ($3.45 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 384.4 million yuan year ago

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund vitamin C production project

* Says it plans to invest 130 million yuan in technology upgrade in 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2na91ea; bit.ly/2nDlUcp; bit.ly/2nJdXTz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)