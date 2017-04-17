UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 9 million yuan to 14 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 4.2 million yuan
* The main reason for the forecast is increased main products Vitamin C price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AWOuea
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000