April 17 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 9 million yuan to 14 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 4.2 million yuan

* The main reason for the forecast is increased main products Vitamin C price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AWOuea

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)