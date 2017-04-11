April 11 Northeast Securities Co Ltd

* Says preliminary Q1 net profit down 51.7 percent y/y at 193.4 million yuan ($28.03 million)

* Says net profit at 139.4 million yuan in March

($1 = 6.8998 Chinese yuan renminbi)