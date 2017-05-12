BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 12 Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Jiang Xiaobin has been nominated as a candidate for election at agm as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FOLLOWING PRIVATE PLACEMENT NOVACYT SA ISSUES 1,314,116 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS MARKET AS OF 21/06/2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aviall named preferred parts and engine provider for cfm56-7b powered boeing business jets