March 10 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern blizzard resources inc- production was 18,281
boe/d for q4 of 2016 and 18,407 boe/d for 2016
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces fourth quarter
& year-end 2016 results and 2016 year-end reserves
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.32
* Northern blizzard resources inc- capital expenditures are
forecast to be $60.0 million in 2017
* Northern blizzard resources inc sees 2017 production of
17,100 boe/d and ffo of $110.0 million ($125.0 million excluding
hedging) or $1.09 per common share
* Northern blizzard resources inc- in 2017, operating costs
are expected to be $15.40/boe, which is in line with q4 2016
