Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
* Northern blizzard resources inc - adam waterous appointed as company's chairman of board
* Northern blizzard resources inc says robert will was promoted to chief operating officer
* Northern blizzard resources inc - waterous is managing partner and chief executive officer of waterous energy fund
* Northern blizzard resources inc - through its affiliates, waterous energy fund owns approximately 67% of northern blizzard's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.