BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly net income per share $ 0.18
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly oil and natural gas sales $91 million versus $56.7 million last year
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- production for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 17,201 boe/d was close to annual guidance of 17,100 boe/d
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.18
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- funds from operations per boe was lower than guidance primarily due to lower oil prices and higher corporate costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: