UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 11 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces acquisition by waterous energy fund of ownership of 67% of outstanding common shares and director and executive changes
* Jim Artindale And John Rooney, founders of northern blizzard, will be retiring from company
* John Rooney will stay on as ceo for a transition period until his successor is appointed
* Appointment of Adam Waterous, WEF managing partner and chief executive officer
* Jim Artindale will be staying on as president, coo until annual meeting, will become advisor to co for additional 4 months
* Respective director nominees of NGP Ix And R/C Canada, Craig Glick And Brian Minnehan And Robert Tichio And Olivia Wassenaar, tendered resignations as directors of co
* Appointment of Adam Waterous, wef managing partner and ceo, to its board to fill a vacancy created by director resignations
* Notified by Waterous Energy Fund that its acquisition of about 67% of issued & outstanding common shares of co from ngp ix and r/c canada was completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.