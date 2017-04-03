BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Northern Empire Resources Corp:
* Has made an early payment to sterling gold mining corporation in amount of US$1.25 million
* Northern Empire Resources - in exchange for payment sgmc agreed to grant co irrevocable exclusivity period to complete transaction to buy sterling property
* Total purchase price for sterling property will now be US$10.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group