March 1 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces 2016 fourth quarter
and full year results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Northern Oil and Gas- production totaled 1,259,274 barrels
of oil equivalent for Q4, averaging 13,688 boe per day or 2 pct
higher than last quarter
* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - expects 2017 total annual
production to equal or modestly exceed 2016 total production
* Northern Oil and Gas- expects that it will add
approximately 12 net wells to production during year, based on
preliminary capital budget of $102.2 million
