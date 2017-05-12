May 12 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 were $6.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in Q1 of 2016

* Order backlog at end of Q1 was $30 million, compared to $26 million for prior year Q1

* Gaap net loss for Q1 of 2017 was $1.2 million, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in prior year Q1