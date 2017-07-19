FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Northern Trust says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 12:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern trust announces increased quarterly dividend and stock repurchase authorization

* Its board of directors has approved a new common stock repurchase authorization of up to 9.5 million shares

* Northern trust corp - new repurchase authorization replaces authorization approved in april 2015

* Northern trust corp - has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stock, payable on october 1, 2017

* Northern trust corp qtrly dividend of $0.42 per share represents more than 10 percent increase from prior quarterly rate of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.