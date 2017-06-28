June 28 Northfield Bancorp Inc

* Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces ceo succession

* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017

* Northfield Bancorp Inc says alexander will continue his service as chairman of board of directors of company

* Boards have selected steven m. Klein to succeed alexander as ceo as of november 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: