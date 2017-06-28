Australia's Slater and Gordon enters recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
June 29 Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd on Thursday said it would enter a recapitalisation deal that would give almost full ownership of the company to its lenders.
June 28 Northfield Bancorp Inc
* Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces ceo succession
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
* Northfield Bancorp Inc says alexander will continue his service as chairman of board of directors of company
* Boards have selected steven m. Klein to succeed alexander as ceo as of november 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.