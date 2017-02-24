Feb 24 Northland Power Inc

* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives

* "In 2017, management expects adjusted EBITDA to be $660 to $710 million"

* Net income was $290.7 million for Q4 compared to $9 million in Q4 of 2015

* Free cash flow per share was $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2015

* In 2017, management expects the free cash flow per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share

