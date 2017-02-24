BRIEF-Synopsys says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Northland Power Inc
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
* "In 2017, management expects adjusted EBITDA to be $660 to $710 million"
* Net income was $290.7 million for Q4 compared to $9 million in Q4 of 2015
* Free cash flow per share was $0.69 in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2015
* In 2017, management expects the free cash flow per share to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants