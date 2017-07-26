FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
July 26, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Northrop expects aerospace systems being relatively flat from F-35 perspective for full year - conf call

July 26 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman says continues to expect a modest upward trend in national security spending for the foreseeable future

* Northrop CEO - " we encourage our government leaders to work together to avoid negative impacts of a long-term continuing resolution in fiscal year 2018"

* Northrop expects full year aerospace systems sales to a range of $11.5 billion to $11.7 billion

* Northrop expects 2017 mission systems revenue of $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion, up from prior forecast of low $11 billion - Conference Call

* Northrop expects 2017 technology services sales of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion

* Northrop expects aerospace systems being relatively flat from F-35 perspective for full year

* Northrop says in mission systems sees f-35 increase of probably quarter of billion dollars for full year Further company coverage:

