GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
April 26 Northrop Grumman Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $3.63
* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 EPS guidance increased to $11.80 to $12.10
* Northrop Grumman Corp - Q1 sales increase 5 percent to $6.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $6.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northrop Grumman Corp qtrly pension-adjusted diluted EPS $3.13
* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly aerospace systems sales $2,898 million versus $2,574 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $11.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northrop - 2017 guidance assumes no disruption or cancellation of any of significant programs, no disruption or shutdown of government operations - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oLbo4a) Further company coverage:
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
June 15 Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on Thursday signed a bill to reinstate a key rooftop solar policy and bring national residential installers Tesla Inc's solar division and Sunrun Inc back to the state after an 18-month absence.