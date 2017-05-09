May 9 Northview Apartment REIT

* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities

* Northview Apartment Reit- Diluted FFO per unit was $0.44 for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northview Apartment REIT-Q1 same door NOI increased 0.5% for multi-family residential portfolio compared to same door noi decrease of 3.5% in Q1 2016