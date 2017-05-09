BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Northview Apartment REIT
* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities
* Northview Apartment Reit- Diluted FFO per unit was $0.44 for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northview Apartment REIT-Q1 same door NOI increased 0.5% for multi-family residential portfolio compared to same door noi decrease of 3.5% in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.