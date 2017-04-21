April 21 Northview Apartment Reit:

* Northview announces amendments to unitholder rights plan

* Northview Apartment REIT - amendments to unitholder rights plan were made in response to comments from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc

* Northview Apartment REIT - continue to believe that approval of unitholder rights plan is in best interests of Northview and its unitholders

* Northview Apartment-amended "competing permitted bid", "permitted bid" in plan to clarify that plan is "new generation" unitholder rights plan