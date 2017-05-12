US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 11 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.25
* Affo per unit for q1 2017 of $0.25
* Q1 ffo per unit $0.26
* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
PARIS, June 19 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp aims to sell more than 1,000 of its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) aircraft by around 2040, aided by expected growth in demand for medium-sized planes.
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.