BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 Williams Partners Lp
* Northwest Pipeline Llc - is offering senior notes to certain institutional investors
* Northwest Pipeline Llc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay $185 million of 5.95 percent senior notes due 2017 upon maturity on April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.