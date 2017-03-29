BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 Northwest Pipeline LLC
* Northwest Pipeline LLC - $250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027, scheduled to be delivered on April 3, 2017
* Northwest Pipeline LLC prices private debt issuance
* Northwest Pipeline LLC- senior notes were priced with a 4.000 percent coupon and at an offering price of 99.641 percent of par
* Northwest Pipeline LLC- Northwest intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay $185 million of 5.95% senior notes due 2017 upon maturity on April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.