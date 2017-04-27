BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
April 27 NorthWestern Corp:
* NorthWestern Corp. welcomes new Board members
* Britt Ide and Linda Sullivan have been elected to company's Board of Directors
* Addition of Sullivan and Ide brings number of NorthWestern Energy Board members to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR