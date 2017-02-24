Feb 24 Marine Harvest Asa

* Norway's Food Safety Authority (FSA) says has warned Marine Harvest it will cut the company's maximum allowed biomass quota at Bukkholmen for 2 years

* Biomass is a measure of how much fish is held in a fish farm

* FSA says cut is due to repeated prevalence of sea lice at Bukkholmen

* FSA says Marine Harvest has been too slow in implementing measures to reduce sea lice, and the effect of measures has not been satisfactory in several cases

* FSA says aim of biomass reduction is to ensure operation at the site is brought in line with regulation

* Marine Harvest is the world's top salmon farmer Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2lB0v5B Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)