April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday:
* Insurance companies should be allowed to hold stakes
bigger than 15 percent in other companies
* Says liberalising insurer rules would allow investment of
pension funds in infrastructure such as in transportation and
energy
* Says financial regulator (FSA) will be asked to draft a
plan to change the rules currently preventing insurers from
owning more than 15 percent of non-insurance companies
* Draft from FSA should be presented by June 1 and will be
sent on a round of hearings to relevant institutions
* Says new capital requirements that have been introduced in
recent years made the old restrictions less relevant
Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2najk1U
