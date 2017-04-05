April 5 Norway's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday:

* Insurance companies should be allowed to hold stakes bigger than 15 percent in other companies

* Says liberalising insurer rules would allow investment of pension funds in infrastructure such as in transportation and energy

* Says financial regulator (FSA) will be asked to draft a plan to change the rules currently preventing insurers from owning more than 15 percent of non-insurance companies

* Draft from FSA should be presented by June 1 and will be sent on a round of hearings to relevant institutions

* Says new capital requirements that have been introduced in recent years made the old restrictions less relevant Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2najk1U Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)