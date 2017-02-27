BRIEF-Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
Feb 27 Telia Company Ab
* Norway's competition authority says in a statement it may block Telia's planned acquisition of Phonero
* Norway's competition authority says measures taken by Telia have not been sufficient to alleviate concerns regarding competition in business segment
* Norway's competition authority says today's decision is not a final one
* Norway's competition authority says the companies now have 15 days to comment on the regulator's opinion
* Norway's competition authority says deadline for a final decision is April 10 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 31