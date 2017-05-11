UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
May 11 Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry:
* Says approves Centrica's 5.4 billion crowns ($46.55 million) plan for Oda oilfield development
* The field will be developed as a tie-in to the Ula field platform
* Oda's recoverable reserves estimated at about 48 million barrels of oil equivalents
* Production expected to start in 2019 and to last for 10 years
* Oil will be exported to Teeside terminal in the UK via Ekofisk, gas injected in Ula reservoir
* Centrica's partners in the field are Suncor Energy (30 pct), Aker BP (15 pct) and and Faroe Petroleum (15 pct) Source text (in Norwegian): [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5934 Norwegian crowns)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.