BRIEF-Norway regulator says Telenor not in breach of wholesale margin rules

July 10 (Reuters) - Norway's telecoms regulator (NKOM) said in a statement:

* New calculations show that Telenor abides by wholesale margin rules, does not have to cut price further

* The regulator had warned on May 29 that Telenor could be forced to cut wholesale prices for companies seeking access to its network

* Telenor has since provided more detailed information, and on June 15 it cut some access prices as part of the EU directive on European roaming costs

* NKOM's latest analysis shows Telenor not in breach of regulation, and that there is no cause for demanding further price reductions at this time (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)