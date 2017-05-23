UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Operational ebit for q1 of 2017 was mnok 205 and ebit per kg was nok 28.60. Corresponding figures for same quarter last year were mnok 153 and nok 25.54
* Reuters poll for q1 operational ebit was nok 162 million
* Estimated harvest volume is 34,000 tonnes for 2017, an increase of 27 per cent from 2016
* Reuters poll for 2017 harvest volume was 33,850 tonnes
* For 2017, we expect an increase in supply to global market of 2 to 4 per cent
* A continued low supply growth and good work in markets provides basis for a positive market outlook
* Says harvested 7,181 tonnes during the quarter (Reuters poll 5,340 tonnes) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources