BRIEF-Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
June 19 Evry
* Lowers IPO price range to NOK 31-33 from NOK 31-39, based on the orders received since the commencement of bookbuilding
* Says the book is covered within the updated indicative price range on the full deal size, including the over-allotment option
* IPO bookbuilding closes on June 20 Source text for Eikon:
* Pandora Media Inc raised $172.5 million in equity financing from a total offering of $480 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKYR3d) Further company coverage:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage:
* Says it has determined not to pursue co's previously announced plan to create a new class of non-voting stock