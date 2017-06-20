June 20 EVRY:

* Norway's EVRY says will issue 103.2 million new shares in the ipo, raising raising gross proceeds of nok 3.2 billion

* Norway's EVRY says there will in total be 370.5 million shares in issue following issuance of of new shares, each with nominal value of nok 1.7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]