* Wintershall says its Maria oilfield off Norway could start producing in H1 2018

* Wintershall CEO Mario Mehren says the startup will depend on the drilling success

* Says drilling started in March and is expected to last for up to 580 days

* The field is estimated to hold around 180 million barrels of oil equivalents of recoverable reserves, mostly oil

* Wintershall has 50 pct stake, Norway's Petoro 30 pct and Centrica 20 pct