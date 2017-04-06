UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 6 (Reuters) -
* norway’s oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped- FT
* Norway's sovereign fund will press companies to end long-term incentive schemes for ceos- FT
* Norways's sovereign fund will force CEOs to own substantial stakes in their companies for periods of at least five and preferably 10 years- FT
* Norway's sovereign fund will meet chairmen and other investors after publicly revealing its new pay policy on friday- FT Source text : on.ft.com/2oJZISh
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts